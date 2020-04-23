By EUobserver

Malta voiced concern that intensified fighting in Libya could push thousands more refugees to Europe at Wednesday's EU foreign affairs videoconference, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said. It also proposed a special €100m fund to help Libya stop them coming, despite deplorable conditions there. Malta said its health system was "overwhelmed" by coronavirus and could not take migrant patients. Borrell called for a "humanitarian truce" between Libya's warring parties.