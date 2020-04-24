Friday

24th Apr 2020

Ticker

Portugal pioneers voucher scheme for cancelled holidays

By

Portugal will provide vouchers for foreign tourists who were forced to cancel holiday plans in the country from March 13 to September 30, allowing them to reschedule their trips until the end of 2021, Reuters reported. "We are being absolute pioneers in the European context. Our priority is to safeguard consumer rights and the interests of economic operators," said the secretary of state Rita Marques in a Thursday online conference.

