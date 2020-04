By EUobserver

German foreign minister Heiko Mass has warned against restarting tourism too early. "A European race to see who will allow tourist travel first will lead to unacceptable risks," he said in German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "We must not let the hard-won successes of the last few weeks be ruined," he added, noting that a trendy ski resort in Austria, Ischgl, became a contagion hotspot in March.