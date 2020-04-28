By EUobserver

The EU foreign service has watered down language about China in a report on disinformation out on Friday. A previous draft of the text, seen by Politico and EUobserver, had prompted Beijing to complain vociferously. The New York Times reported that aides of EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell agreed to censor the text. But an EU spokesman called the report "ungrounded, inaccurate allegations" that contained "factually incorrect conclusions".