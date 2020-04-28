By EUobserver

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, warned Monday about possible brutality by law-enforcement forces during the lockdown, Reuters reported. "Emergency powers should not be a weapon government can wield to quash dissent, control the population, and even perpetuate their time in power," said Bachelet, denouncing shootings and detentions in countries that have declared a state of emergency. 15 states are listed as "most troubling", including EU Hungary.