Ticker
Notre-Dame restoration restarts despite coronavirus
By EUobserver
Workers restarted on Monday the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris with new social-distancing measures after the project was previously suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported. Face masks, hand gels and meals have been provided to the workers. In April 2019, a fire broke out under the roof of the cathedral. Afterwards, French president Emmanuel Macron said that the building would be restored by 2024.