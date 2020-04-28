By EUobserver

Eight people in the Faroe Islands who recovered from their Covid-19 infections have tested positive again, the chief medical officer, Lars Fodgaard Møller, told Danish broadcaster DR. "We believe that they have not recovered, but have had viruses or dead viruses in the body, which show on tests". Testing is key in the small island's Covid-19 strategy, resulting in only nine patients not knowing where they got infected.