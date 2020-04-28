By EUobserver

Donald Tusk, the president of the centre-right European People's Party, Poland's ex-prime minister and the former head of the EU Council, said he would not participate in the upcoming presidential ballot on 10 May in Poland as the hurriedly-implemented postal voting process would be unconstitutional and unsafe, dpa reported. "We should not participate in the postal vote," Tusk said, adding that he deliberately avoided using the term "election."