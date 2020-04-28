Ticker

Euro banknotes safe to touch, ECB says

By

There is no significant risk of catching the coronavirus from euro banknotes, the European Central Bank (ECB) said Tuesday, citing lab tests that showed the virus survived far longer on other surfaces, AFP reported. ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta said that "banknotes do not represent a particularly significant risk of infection compared with other kinds of surface that people come into contact with in daily life."

