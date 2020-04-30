By EUobserver

France will begin to relax lockdown measures progressively from 11 May onward, its prime minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in schools. The relaxation will be reversible, with a state of emergency extended into July, and France will increase testing to 700,000 people a week. France was at "risk of collapse" if lockdown measures were extended beyond what was "strictly necessary", Philippe said.