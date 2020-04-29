Ticker
France: EU should tax fossil fuels to protect green goals
By EUobserver
Rock-bottom fossil fuel prices caused by the pandemic should not be allowed to undermine the EU's ambition to move to CO2-free energy, France has said. "The cost of fossil energies should be proportionate to their true environmental impact," France said in a letter to EU energy ministers, meeting in Brussels Tuesday, Reuters reports. Fuel taxes and higher prices for carbon-emission credits in an EU trading system could help, France said.