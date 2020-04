By EUobserver

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, went on an anti-EU social media rant Tuesday after European diplomats attended a Palestinian memorial day. "EU is an enemy of Israel, and an enemy to all European Christian countries," he said. "Schengen zone is dead and soon your evil globalist organisation will be too," he added, referring to the EU's passport-free travel area, closed off due to the pandemic.