By EUobserver

Hungary's recently-adopted emergency measures giving the government indefinite rule-by-decree powers do not warrant EU scrutiny yet, EU commission vice-president Vera Jourova said Wednesday. She added, however, that the context of persistent concerns over Hungary's democratic backsliding "is increasing the concerns when we look at the emergency law". "We are following how the Hungarian government is using the very wide discretionary powers," Jourova added.