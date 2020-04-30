By EUobserver

NGOs sent on Wednesday a letter the European Commission urging the adoption of the Biodiversity and Farm to Fork Strategy to guide the EU's coronaviurs recovery plan. Both strategies were delayed due to the pandemic. "Without resilient and rich biodiversity, coupled with a fair, sustainable and regenerative food system and supply chains, an economic recovery, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, will still be precarious," reads the text.