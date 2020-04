By EUobserver

A group 12 MEPs - from the Greens, EPP, S&D, Renew, GUE, and 5 Star - urged the European Commission to include in the Farm to Fork strategy reductions in meat and dairy production and consumption. "To show political leadership and ambition we call on the commission to recognise this explicitly, and not only to hide behind terms such as 'more-sustainable diets'," reads the letter to the commission.