Ticker
No new domestic corona cases in South Korea
By EUobserver
South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of coronavirus for the first time since its February peak, Deutsche Welle writes. Health authorities also said no local transmission took place during a local parliamentary election earlier this month with increased safety measures, including requiring voters to wear gloves and masks. Four imported cases were recorded, taking the total tally of infections to 10,765, and a death toll of 247.