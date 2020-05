By EUobserver

China is a "systemic rival" to Europe and the EU should not be "naive" about its intentions, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. "We Europeans support effective multilateralism with the United Nations at the centre. China, on the other hand, has a selective multilateralism that wants, and is based on, a different understanding of the international order," Borrell said in the interview.