Tuesday

5th May 2020

Ticker

Report: Israeli spies persuaded Germany to list Hezbollah

By

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency convinced Germany, last week, to declare Lebanese political party Hezbollah a terrorist entity by showing the group was stockpiling explosives in southern Germany, Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster reported. "The move is a result of many months of work with all the parties in Germany," an Israeli official said, adding Mossad gave Germany "evidence of direct and proven legal involvement, which ties the organisation to terrorist activity".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK

Worldwide efforts will be made to find €7.5bn for a possible cure for Covid-19. The commission will also flesh out its estimates of the coming recession.

Coronavirus

EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission launches on Monday an initiative to raise €7.5bn to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices" and avoiding nationalisms.

Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row

Budapest and Bucharest are engaged in a war of words over the heavily-Hungarian region of Szeklerland, part of Romania's Transylvania. But is a row over autonomy just cover to overshadow the corona virus crisis?

Feature

Pandemic: Roma at receiving end of racist policing

The reports we have received at the European Roma Rights Centre of extreme hardship, police violence, ethnic profiling and hate speech against Roma since the pandemic hit Europe, highlight the need for extra vigilance when governments adopt emergency powers.

News in Brief

  1. EU clears France's €7bn state aid to Air France
  2. EU pledges €1bn for global vaccine search
  3. Spain's state of emergency extension faces backlash
  4. Some Belgians celebrate 'fin du confinement'
  5. France will not quarantine people arriving from EU
  6. Report: Israeli spies persuaded Germany to list Hezbollah
  7. Corona: More than 3.5m cases, almost 250,000 deaths
  8. EU should beware China, Borrell says

Latest News

  1. EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK
  2. EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine
  3. Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row
  4. Pandemic: Roma at receiving end of racist policing
  5. Media freedom must not fall victim to Covid-19
  6. China pressured EU on coronavirus report, Borrell admits
  7. EU commission seeks to buy medical gear itself
  8. Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us