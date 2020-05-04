By EUobserver

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency convinced Germany, last week, to declare Lebanese political party Hezbollah a terrorist entity by showing the group was stockpiling explosives in southern Germany, Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster reported. "The move is a result of many months of work with all the parties in Germany," an Israeli official said, adding Mossad gave Germany "evidence of direct and proven legal involvement, which ties the organisation to terrorist activity".