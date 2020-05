By EUobserver

Belgium's anti-terrorism chief Paul Van Tichelt has warned in an interview in De Standaard that the so-called Islamic State is still a threat. "ISIS is handing out soap in refugee camps, saying that the coronavirus is a punishment of God for unbelievers," he said, adding "they tell refugees that who follows the sharia will not be infected". He also said that Isis is continuing with attacks in Syria and Iraq.