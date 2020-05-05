Tuesday

5th May 2020

Ticker

EU Commission: anti-dumping measures 80 percent effective

By

EU anti-dumping or anti-subsidy measures lead to an 80 percent decrease in unfair imports, leaving other foreign supplies unaffected, according to a report published by the European Commission on Monday. EU commissioner for trade Phil Hogan said "making sure our companies operate in fair market conditions will be even more crucial in the times of post-corona crisis recovery". Trade defence safeguards protected 23,000 more jobs than in 2018.

Coronavirus

EU's virus-alert agency says more funds needed

The EU's disease prevention agency says more funds will be needed to shore up surveillance of infectious diseases, which it wants to make less reliant on humans.

Coronavirus

Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays

The commissioner for the digital portfolio, Margrethe Vestager, warned that "without the technology, it will be very difficult to open [society] to the degree that we all want" - since new outbreaks might surge back until there is a vaccine.

Agenda

EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK

Worldwide efforts will be made to find €7.5bn for a possible cure for Covid-19. The commission will also flesh out its estimates of the coming recession.

Coronavirus

EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission launches on Monday an initiative to raise €7.5bn to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices" and avoiding nationalisms.

Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row

Budapest and Bucharest are engaged in a war of words over the heavily-Hungarian region of Szeklerland, part of Romania's Transylvania. But is a row over autonomy just cover to overshadow the corona virus crisis?

News in Brief

  1. German infections could be 10 times higher: report
  2. Malta told to invite Europol to investigate journalist murder
  4. EU coronavirus vaccine fundraiser reaches €7.4bn
  5. Report: Isis 'handing out soap in refugee camps'
  6. Belgium launches Covid-19 tracing call centres
  7. EU carbon market emissions fell 8.7 percent in 2019
  8. Capitals urged to explain EU virus action better

