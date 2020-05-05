By EUobserver

EU anti-dumping or anti-subsidy measures lead to an 80 percent decrease in unfair imports, leaving other foreign supplies unaffected, according to a report published by the European Commission on Monday. EU commissioner for trade Phil Hogan said "making sure our companies operate in fair market conditions will be even more crucial in the times of post-corona crisis recovery". Trade defence safeguards protected 23,000 more jobs than in 2018.