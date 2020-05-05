By EUobserver

Media freedom watchdogs have written a joint letter to the attorney general of Malta, demanding a joint investigation team from Europol to help with the case of murdered investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb attack in October 2017. The 11 NGOs say they are "deeply concerned that legal proceedings around the murder have not yet delivered full justice for Caruana Galizia or her family."