Ticker
EU clears France's €7bn state aid to Air France
By EUobserver
The EU Commission on Monday approved French state aid worth €7bn, saying the support would soften the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported. Airlines have been hit heavily by the lockdown measures, and companies are seeking financial help to stay afloat. The commission said in its statement that the support be a state guarantee on loans and a subordinated shareholder loan to the company by the French state.