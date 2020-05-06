By EUobserver

The European Parliament's vice-presidents for communication called on Monday for national capitals to do more to inform the public about collective EU action in fighting Covid-19. MEPs Othmar Karas and Katarina Barley said it is "imperative" that domestic authorities do so in order to combat disinformation and maintain EU unity. The MEPs argued that press conferences by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen should be broadcast in EU countries.