By EUobserver

Emissions of greenhouse gases from all operators covered by the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) in 2019 fell by 8.7 percent, compared to 2018 levels. Under ETS, the EU charges for the right to emit carbon dioxide, and companies trade their allowances. Renewable power generation such as wind and solar led to a 15 percent fall in power industry emissions, aviation emissions rose by a modest one percent.