Ticker
German infections could be 10 times higher: report
By EUobserver
A new study out of Germany has suggested that the coronavirus infection rate there could be much higher than initially thought and that some 1.8m people could be infected nationwide, a quarter of them without symptoms, Deutsche Welle reports. The number of coronavirus infections in Germany could be 10 times higher than currently thought, says a much-discussed Heinsberg Report, which took a closer look at one small community in Germany.