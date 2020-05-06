By EUobserver

The US has elevated its ambassador to Belgium, former businessman Ronald J. Gidwitz, to the post of caretaker ambassador to the EU, it said Tuesday, adding he will "advance a strong US-EU partnership", help Europe in its economic recovery after the pandemic, and promote "our shared interests and values across the globe." The last US ambassador to the EU, businessman Gordon Sondland, left in disgrace over a Ukraine blackmail scandal.