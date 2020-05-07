Thursday

WHO: Risk of later return to lockdowns 'very real'

The chief of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that "the risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach" during a virtual briefing. Previously, the WHO established a list of conditions to lift restrictive measures in place to stop the spread of coronaviruses, such as surveillance control and healthcare preparedness.

EU set for record recession, putting euro at risk

Debt levels around Europe, especially in southern states, forecast to rise alarmingly, but EU commission remained confident countries can manage, despite fears of a second viral wave.

Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'

Oxford University study says fiscal stimulus for green projects offer higher returns on government spending in the short and long term than traditional incentives on fossil fuels.

Winning the Car Wars

Lockdowns in response to the coronavirus mean quieter cities, clearer skies and easier breathing. For many city dwellers the lack of cars has been a revelation amid the suffering and loss inflicted by Covid-19.

Conflicting signs ahead of EU summer holiday 'roadmap'

France will not make a decision on holidays until early June - while Germany is warning against a "race to allow tourism first", and some smaller EU states, such as Greece, Denmark and Austria, are considering allowing foreign holidays.

German court questions bond-buying and EU legal regime

The German Constitutional court ordered the European Central Bank to explain its 2015 bond-buying scheme that helped eurozone stay afloat - otherwise the German Bundesbank will not be allowed to take part.

  1. WHO: Risk of later return to lockdowns 'very real'
  2. Denmark to re-open malls, cafes, restaurants next week
  3. Over 90,000 healthcare workers infected worldwide
  4. Belgium to reopen all shops from 11 May
  5. Baltic states reopen their borders to each other
  6. MEPs concern on misleading 'fossil fuels' definition
  7. Commission: Eurozone will contract by record 7.75%
  8. EU to hold virtual Western Balkan summit today

  1. EU restates marriage proposal to Balkan hopefuls
  2. EU set for record recession, putting euro at risk
  3. Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'
  4. Winning the Car Wars
  5. Conflicting signs ahead of EU summer holiday 'roadmap'
  6. German court questions bond-buying and EU legal regime
  7. Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds
  8. Should Hungary and Poland benefit from next EU budget?

