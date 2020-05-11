By EUobserver

Malta's ambassador to Finland since 2014, Michael Zammit Tabona, has resigned after posting a message on his Facebook page which said: "Seventy-five years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop [German chancellor] Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream! To control Europe." His post was later deleted and he made no statement. Malta's EU image had previously soured due to corruption scandals and the unsolved murder of a top journalist.