By EUobserver

Belarus held World War 2 memorial parades more or less as normal on 9 May despite the coronavirus pandemic and cancellations of similar events all over Europe on social distancing grounds. Photos showed crowds of thousands of people, military parades, and VIP motorcades in Minsk, with few wearing masks. "Belarus celebrates this significant date at a difficult time," president Aleksander Lukashenko, who has been accused of covering-up infection rates, said.