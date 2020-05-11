Ticker
EU threatens legal counter-strike against Germany
By EUobserver
The European Commission might open a legal case against Germany in return for a German case against the European Central Bank (ECB), in which German judges recently said the ECB was wrong to buy bonds from pandemic-struck states and firms. "We are now analysing the [German] ruling ... we will look into possible next steps, which may include the option of infringement proceedings," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.