By EUobserver

Cannabis researchers in Canada say the plant-based drug may provide resistance to SARS-CoV-2, Deutsche Welle reports. Their preliminary findings are part of broader research into the use of medicinal cannabis in treating cancer. "The results on Covid-19 came from our studies on arthritis, Crohn's disease, cancer and others," says Dr. Igor Kovalchuck, a professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Lethbridge, in an email to DW.