Monday

11th May 2020

Ticker

Does medical cannabis increase coronavirus resistance?

By

Cannabis researchers in Canada say the plant-based drug may provide resistance to SARS-CoV-2, Deutsche Welle reports. Their preliminary findings are part of broader research into the use of medicinal cannabis in treating cancer. "The results on Covid-19 came from our studies on arthritis, Crohn's disease, cancer and others," says Dr. Igor Kovalchuck, a professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Lethbridge, in an email to DW.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Internal EU report: Far-right terrorist attacks rise

An internal document drafted from the EU presidency highlights a rise in attacks by right-wing terrorists. The paper says the algorithms behind social media giants not only fuels violent radicalisation but also spreads right-wing violent extremist ideology.

Agenda

Commission's corona summer tips come This WEEK

MEPs will debate the new EU budget and recovery efforts, Hungary's emergency measures, borders and mobility on coronatimes. Meanwhile EU-UK talks will continue, but with little progress in sight.

Latest News

  1. Internal EU report: Far-right terrorist attacks rise
  2. Timmermans slammed as 'colour blind' on hydrogen
  3. Commission's corona summer tips come This WEEK
  4. Operation Irini is wrong, for Libya and for sea rescues
  5. Confusion in Italy as it enters 'Phase Two' lockdown
  6. Russia's EU envoy: The choice is always yours
  7. Time to reinvent our Union, learning from Schuman's courage
  8. Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us