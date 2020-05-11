Ticker
EU urged to use trade tariffs in foreign policy
By EUobserver
Countries who abuse environmental and labour standards should in future face penal trade tariffs from the EU, the French and Dutch trade ministers have said in a letter to their 25 EU peers, Reuters reports. "Trade policy instruments can provide additional leverage to the implementation of international environmental and labour standards," they said. The policy could impact the US, which reneged on climate change promises, and China.