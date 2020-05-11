By EUobserver

According to the official data, 11,846 people died in Russia's capital in April of this year, roughly a 20 percent increase from the 10-year average for April deaths, which is 9,866, the Moscow Times reports. The numbers suggest that the city's statistics of coronavirus deaths may be higher in reality than official numbers indicate. Russia confirmed 11,012 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country's official number of cases to 209,688.