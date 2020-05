By EUobserver

Although EU-wide asylum applications dropped by 43 percent in March, an increase in the near future is likely said Easo, the EU's asylum support office. The agency says the risk of Covid-19 taking hold in lower-income countries, as well as leading to more insecurity, could result in increases in asylum applications in the medium term. The resurgence of ISIS, famine, and conflict may also be a factor, it says.