By EUobserver

Amnesty International has said that the UN Security Council must not cut aid to civilians in Idlib in Syria, as a UN resolution allowing humanitarian assistance to the region draws close to expiration, Anadolu Agency reports. Heba Morayef, Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa director, said: "Even by the standards of Syria's calamitous nine-year crisis, the displacement and humanitarian emergency sparked by the latest onslaught on Idlib has been unprecedented."