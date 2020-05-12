Tuesday

12th May 2020

Ticker

Most Germans blame China for pandemic, poll says

By

Some 77 percent of Germans thought China was partly to blame for coronavirus and 34 percent thought it was significantly to blame, according to British pollster Redfield & Wilton Strategies. The findings come after US leader Donald Trump and other populists referred to it as "the Chinese virus", despite UN appeals not to. The virus originated from natural causes in Wuhan, China, last December, according to the scientific consensus.

