Ticker
EU airlines urged to give 12-month vouchers
By EUobserver
EU airlines and travel companies should give people vouchers valid for 12 months for contracts cancelled due to the pandemic, the European Commission is planning to recommend Wednesday, according to a draft paper seen by Reuters. Vouchers should "the same type of services or of equivalent quality as the terminated package" or be changeable for a "full refund," it said. National governments should also guarantee them in case of bankruptcies.