12th May 2020

EU airlines urged to give 12-month vouchers

EU airlines and travel companies should give people vouchers valid for 12 months for contracts cancelled due to the pandemic, the European Commission is planning to recommend Wednesday, according to a draft paper seen by Reuters. Vouchers should "the same type of services or of equivalent quality as the terminated package" or be changeable for a "full refund," it said. National governments should also guarantee them in case of bankruptcies.

Commission struggles with German court challenge

While the EU commission has suggested there could be EU probes becasue of the German consitutional court's decision, chancellor Angela Merkel argued to her party that a clash is avoidable.

Coronavirus

New warning on virus apps' digital privacy safeguards

Authorities have already released or plan to roll out contact-tracing apps across the EU. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought into focus the risks of these surveillance technologies - and their potential negative impact on human rights.

Ombudsman slams EU bank watchdog for 'revolving doors'

The European Banking Authority allowed its executive director to take a job at one of the world's largest financial lobbying groups. The move has been slammed by the European Ombusdman, who called it maladministration.

Stakeholder

Solidarity is the cure for post-pandemic Europe

It is crucial for European countries to mobilise all the necessary resources to strengthen public health systems, nationalising healthcare facilities if need be.

