Ticker
EU airline CO2 regime to stay in place after UN scheme
By EUobserver
Flights between EU states will still be subject to the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which forces them to buy CO2-emission permits, after the UN launches a similar, but global scheme, called Corsia, in 2021, the EU's transport commissioner, Adina Valean, said on Monday. The UN had wanted to have just one carbon-offsetting scheme worldwide. But Corsia "will not replace the ETS. It will complement the ETS," Valean said.