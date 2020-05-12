By EUobserver

Flights between EU states will still be subject to the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which forces them to buy CO2-emission permits, after the UN launches a similar, but global scheme, called Corsia, in 2021, the EU's transport commissioner, Adina Valean, said on Monday. The UN had wanted to have just one carbon-offsetting scheme worldwide. But Corsia "will not replace the ETS. It will complement the ETS," Valean said.