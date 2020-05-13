Ticker
Italy to reopen bars and restaurants on 18 May
By EUobserver
The Italian government has announced, after pressure from regional leaders, that local authorities are allowed to establish their own reopening plan from 18 May on, the Guardian writes. On that day bars, restaurants, hairdressing and beauty salons will reopen across Italy as well as retailers, museums and libraries. Safety measures will need to be implemented, with restaurants required to set distances of four metres between diners.