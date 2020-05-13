Wednesday

13th May 2020

Ticker

Italy to reopen bars and restaurants on 18 May

By

The Italian government has announced, after pressure from regional leaders, that local authorities are allowed to establish their own reopening plan from 18 May on, the Guardian writes. On that day bars, restaurants, hairdressing and beauty salons will reopen across Italy as well as retailers, museums and libraries. Safety measures will need to be implemented, with restaurants required to set distances of four metres between diners.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus

EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears

The European Commission is set to announce a three-phase approach on Wednesday to gradually reopen internal borders. However, concerns over how the principle of free movement in the EU will be affected is growing - as countries announce different approaches.

Column

Where will Europe's new mojo come from?

Europe today is the continent of the solid 15-20 percent party which means loads of energy gets absorbed just by keeping coalitions together and majorities stable.

Podcast

Standing up to bullies with Frans Timmermans

To succeed Timmermans needs to stand up to governments and vested interests rushing to reboot economies crashed by the coronavirus. That means ensuring the trillions of euros the EU and its member states spend transform rather than entrench polluting industries.

Opinion

EU can safely rescue summer season in Europe

Measures deemed necessary at the start of the epidemic in Europe to stop cross-border contagion are now becoming disproportionate in light of the lighter national internal measures in place, writes Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party.

Latest News

  1. Why the EU anti-money laundering list is so short
  2. EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears
  3. Where will Europe's new mojo come from?
  4. Standing up to bullies with Frans Timmermans
  5. EU can safely rescue summer season in Europe
  6. Pandemic 'shock' could destabilise Middle East, EU fears
  7. Commission struggles with German court challenge
  8. New warning on virus apps' digital privacy safeguards

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us