Wednesday

13th May 2020

Ticker

Unions: EU wrong not to classify Covid-19 'high risk'



The Confederation of European Trade Unions (ETUC) call on the EU commission to rethink its proposal not to place Covid-19 in the highest risk group of biological agents, possibly resulting in weaker protection workers' health, the organisation said in a statement. Commission and member states experts will decide on Thursday on the category. ETUC deputy general secretary Per Hilmersson said it is "hard to understand" the commission's proposal.

