Ticker
EU Parliament tells Hungary to send Orban to debate
By EUobserver
EU Parliament president David Sassoli said Hungary should send prime minister Viktor Orban to debate, in response to an earlier request by the country's justice minister Judit Varga to participate in Thursday's debate on Budapest's controversial extraordinary measures. In a letter to Orban, Sassoli said "according to the established practice [...] the appropriate level of participation" is that of prime ministers, but added remote participation was not possible.