By EUobserver

Brussels Airlines, part of Germany's Lufthansa, said Tuesday it would reduce its fleet by 30 percent and its workforce by a quarter to guarantee its survival during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported. The company, which has 4,200 staff, is also asking for support from Lufthansa and the Belgian government, which is considering a possible state aid of €290m if Brussels Airlines continues to operate out of Brussels Airport.