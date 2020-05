By EUobserver

Czech TV has named Russian diplomat Andrei Konchakov, the head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Prague, a spy who smuggled the poison ricin into the country intending to poison three Czech local politicians highly critical of Russia. Both Konchakov and the Russian embassy denied it. Russia was the victim of "false and unfounded" allegations, it said. He had brought sweets and disinfectant, not ricin, Konchakov said.