By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Wednesday that she was targeted by hackers thought to be Russian military intelligence (GRU). Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported that GRU had obtained emails from her constituency office in a hacking attack in 2015. "Honestly, it hurts me," Merkel said, and described the attack as "outrageous". Merkel added that she would continue to "strive for good relations with Russia".