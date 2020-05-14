Thursday

14th May 2020

Ticker

Merkel calls Russian hacking of her emails 'outrageous'

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Wednesday that she was targeted by hackers thought to be Russian military intelligence (GRU). Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported that GRU had obtained emails from her constituency office in a hacking attack in 2015. "Honestly, it hurts me," Merkel said, and described the attack as "outrageous". Merkel added that she would continue to "strive for good relations with Russia".

Coronavirus

This is how EU thinks summer holidays can be done

The European Commission has proposed a package of measures for the tourism sector aimed at resuming travelling within the EU "in a responsible and coordinated way" - with different recommendations for transport, hotels, and cross-border travelling.

EUobserved

When can I see my loved one again?

I found a loophole to meet the woman I love after three months apart, but is love an "essential" reason for travel?

EU sued for funding 'forced labour' Eritrea highway

The Dutch Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans has initiated a court case against the European Union for financing highway projects in an Eritrea where forced labour is rampant. The lawsuit comes amid a European Parliament debate on the funding.

