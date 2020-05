By EUobserver

The EU Fundamental Rights Agency's annual report says the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people has not improved overall in the past seven years. The agency surveyed some 140,000 people, the largest of its kind when it comes to the LGBTI community. "Too many LGBTI people continue to live in the shadows, afraid of being ridiculed, discriminated or even attacked," said FRA director Michael O'Flahert.