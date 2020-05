By EUobserver

Chinese tech firm Huawei has been lobbying the now Danish prime minister for years, according to a cache of Huawei letters to the politician seen by Danish business daily Berlingske. At least one letter was "threatening" in tone. A letter in December said "a perfect storm has enveloped Huawei in the Danish kingdom", referring to Western security concerns on Huawei data networks and broader EU fears on Chinese economic espionage.