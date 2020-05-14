Ticker
Power plant sues Dutch government on coal strategy
By EUobserver
A coal-fired power plant in Rotterdam intends to sue the Netherlands over their coal-exit strategy under the Energy Charter Treaty - a controversial international agreement that protects foreign investments in the energy sector, according to Investment Arbitration Reporter. The Dutch government said on Wednesday that it will respond to Uniper's position as the consultation period is still running. Uniper's power plant is expected to be closed before 2030.